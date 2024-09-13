Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 11,097 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.
SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
