Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 11,097 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $253,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.