Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Sells $114,501.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

