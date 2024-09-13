Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Sells $114,501.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
