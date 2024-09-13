Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells 44,867 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,959.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $80.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

