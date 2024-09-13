Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. 146,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,585. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

