Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 860,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,462. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $627.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on NTGR
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.