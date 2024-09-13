Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 860,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,462. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $627.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

