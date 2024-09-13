Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells 158,031 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,427,457.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,081,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,527. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

