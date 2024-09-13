Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Contango Ore stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

