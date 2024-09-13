Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Contango Ore Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Contango Ore stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $25.32.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CTGO
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.