Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,170. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.