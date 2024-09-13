Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $500,346.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on ATR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.