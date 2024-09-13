Insider Buying: Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.68 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of A$14,680.00 ($9,786.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

