Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.46 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.45).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Chris Carney purchased 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.36).

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney acquired 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($195.34).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:TW opened at GBX 163.95 ($2.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 166.40 ($2.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.90.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

