Insider Buying: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Charles Urch acquired 6,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

KEI stock opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$151.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.33. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9575472 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

