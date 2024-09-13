Insider Buying: Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Acquires $56,477.10 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

