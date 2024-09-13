Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vicary purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,730.87).

Castings Stock Performance

LON:CGS opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £134.73 million, a P/E ratio of 794.62 and a beta of 0.60. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castings from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

