Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Buys A$1,764,968.82 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli purchased 795,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,176,645.88).
Accent Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Accent Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Accent Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.
Accent Group Company Profile
Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.
