Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up 0.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parker Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 390,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

