Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Up 1,727.8% in August

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a growth of 1,727.8% from the August 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 67.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ LUCY opened at $4.93 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 513.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.67%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.