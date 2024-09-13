InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 818.7% in August

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a growth of 818.7% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.58.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

