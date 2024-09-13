Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.12). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.12), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares changing hands.
Inmarsat Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 544.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Inmarsat
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inmarsat
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.