Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPXX. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 422,021 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

IPXX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,379. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

