Indivior’s (INDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 158,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,794. Indivior has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. On average, analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Indivior by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

