Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.86

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 390274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

