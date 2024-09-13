Incyte’s (INCY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.29.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.