Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. 171,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

