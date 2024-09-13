IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in August

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Up 15.7 %
IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 218,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About IMPACT Silver
