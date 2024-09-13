IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in August

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 15.7 %

IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 218,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

