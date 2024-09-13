Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.55

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 45718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Immunocore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

