Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 8.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

