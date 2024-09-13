IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 54,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 134,314 shares.The stock last traded at $156.75 and had previously closed at $157.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get IES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IES

IES Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,492 over the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IES by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.