ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

ICUI stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

