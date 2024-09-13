ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading 4.1% Higher

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.38 and last traded at $292.00. 109,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 554,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in ICON Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

