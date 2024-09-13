IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.