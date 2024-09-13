HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.52

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.52 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.57 ($0.52), with a volume of 391689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.55).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.21 million, a PE ratio of 641.98 and a beta of -0.08.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
