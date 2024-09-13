Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $137.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HURN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,214. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

