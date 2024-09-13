Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.62 on Monday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $669.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

