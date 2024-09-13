Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 3.7 %
HSON stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
