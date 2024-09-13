Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 187.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.