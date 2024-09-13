Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,312 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,169,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,055,000 after buying an additional 1,659,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

