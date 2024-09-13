Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BEEZ opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

