Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BEEZ opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $31.67.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.