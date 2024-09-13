Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 246.4% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. 20,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.16.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
