Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 506.1% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Holcim has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

