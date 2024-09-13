Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,180.73

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,180.73 ($15.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.50). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.37), with a volume of 525,806 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Hiscox Stock Up 0.4 %
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 1,935.48%.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
