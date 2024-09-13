Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,180.73

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,180.73 ($15.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.50). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.37), with a volume of 525,806 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSX

Hiscox Stock Up 0.4 %

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,182.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.13, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 1,935.48%.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.