Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $559.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 559 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.31), with a volume of 272208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($25.24).

HIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.96) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.40).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,930.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,918.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

