Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 21,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

Insider Activity at Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 614,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,297 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 32.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,399,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 585,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

