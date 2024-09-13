Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading 7% Higher

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.92. 1,303,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,732,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

