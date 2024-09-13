Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.82 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $139.64 million and approximately $8,823.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.78695495 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,334.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

