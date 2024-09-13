Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Dividend History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.