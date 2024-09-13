Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

