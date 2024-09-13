Head-To-Head Comparison: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and MetroCity Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $160.77 million 2.21 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.72 MetroCity Bankshares $124.92 million 5.98 $51.61 million $1.97 15.05

MetroCity Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07% MetroCity Bankshares 24.20% 13.85% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares First Foundation and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Foundation has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.