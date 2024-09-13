Head to Head Comparison: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) vs. West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and West Coast Community Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $286.14 million 1.94 $16.08 million $0.37 33.70 West Coast Community Bancorp $98.49 million 3.34 $35.15 million $4.21 9.26

West Coast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HarborOne Bancorp and West Coast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 5.20% 4.59% 0.46% West Coast Community Bancorp 33.74% N/A N/A

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

