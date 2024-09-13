Head to Head Analysis: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) vs. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vincerx Pharma and BeyondSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and BeyondSpring”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($1.79) -0.39 BeyondSpring $1.88 million 47.85 -$21.03 million N/A N/A

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -226.84% -122.94% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Vincerx Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of NSCLC and epidermal growth factor receptor wild type. In addition, the company develops Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents and chemotherapy or radiation, including; nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody that is has completed phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers; and pembrolizumab, etoposide, and platinum to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Further, it engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug discovery platform to develop therapeutic agents from internal research and development efforts and from collaboration. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

