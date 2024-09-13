HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $391.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $403.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

